9:45PM Friday: Warm but nice weekend ahead

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Temperatures will be warming up through the weekend but overall expect nice conditions through Sunday. Saturday will mainly be a repeat of the past couple of days with plenty of sun and low humidity. Temperatures will be a degree or two warmer.

Sunday the humidity starts to come back but not to excessive levels. Look for more cloud cover to develop through the day with mid to upper 80s.

We start the weekend with some cool temperatures on Saturday morning. Look for low to mid 50s up to the north.

Lows will drop into the low to mid 60s to the south.

Rain chances hold off until early next week. Right now it looks like we see several rounds of rain over the time frame from Monday to Wednesday night. Locally heavy rainfall totals will be possible over the three day stretch.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

74° / 66°
Clear
Clear 0% 74° 66°

Saturday

85° / 70°
Sunny
Sunny 3% 85° 70°

Sunday

86° / 75°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 7% 86° 75°

Monday

85° / 74°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 60% 85° 74°

Tuesday

81° / 71°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 71% 81° 71°

Wednesday

76° / 67°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 72% 76° 67°

Thursday

80° / 68°
AM Showers
AM Showers 34% 80° 68°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

73°

12 AM
Clear
1%
73°

72°

1 AM
Clear
1%
72°

70°

2 AM
Clear
1%
70°

68°

3 AM
Clear
2%
68°

68°

4 AM
Clear
2%
68°

68°

5 AM
Clear
2%
68°

68°

6 AM
Clear
2%
68°

69°

7 AM
Sunny
3%
69°

72°

8 AM
Sunny
2%
72°

76°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
76°

78°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
78°

79°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
79°

81°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
81°

82°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
82°

83°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
83°

83°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
83°

84°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
84°

82°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
82°

81°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
81°

79°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
79°

75°

8 PM
Clear
1%
75°

74°

9 PM
Clear
2%
74°

73°

10 PM
Clear
3%
73°

72°

11 PM
Clear
4%
72°

Interactive Radar

Popular

Latest News

More News