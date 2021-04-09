9:45PM Friday: Waiting on storms tonight

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

Another round of strong to severe storms will be moving through the area later tonight and Saturday morning. Gusty winds will be the main threat with an isolated tornado or hail possible as well.

There is the chance we see storms develop ahead of the main line around midnight to 3 AM in the northern half of the area. These storms would have a tornado threat if they are strong enough and also some hail potential.

Right now we have scattered showers across the area that have not intensified. Through the 1-2AM time frame we will be watching to see if they turn in to stronger storms which could produce severe weather.

After that we will be watching the main line of storms coming through during the morning hours on Saturday. This line will likely contain very strong wind gusts along the leading edge. There will be the potential for wind damage. The highest chance will likely be on the northeastern side of the area up the I-59 corridor.

As the line progresses south gusty winds will continue and could produce power outages. This heavy rain could also cause isolated flooding concerns, especially if it slows down at any point.

Have a way to get warnings if they are issued tonight and tomorrow morning. Rain will be ending by Saturday afternoon and we will have a nice day on Sunday.

As always stay with WGNO on air and online for the latest, and download our WGNO news app.

Share this story

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

73° / 66°
Cloudy
Cloudy 0% 73° 66°

Saturday

80° / 62°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 95% 80° 62°

Sunday

81° / 64°
Sunny
Sunny 4% 81° 64°

Monday

79° / 69°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 42% 79° 69°

Tuesday

77° / 70°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 44% 77° 70°

Wednesday

73° / 65°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 52% 73° 65°

Thursday

76° / 65°
AM Thunderstorms
AM Thunderstorms 43% 76° 65°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

73°

10 PM
Cloudy
19%
73°

73°

11 PM
Cloudy
19%
73°

73°

12 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
32%
73°

75°

1 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
33%
75°

75°

2 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
43%
75°

75°

3 AM
Heavy Thunderstorms
100%
75°

73°

4 AM
Heavy Thunderstorms
95%
73°

72°

5 AM
Thunderstorms
93%
72°

70°

6 AM
Thunderstorms
93%
70°

70°

7 AM
Thunderstorms
95%
70°

67°

8 AM
Thunderstorms
89%
67°

67°

9 AM
Thunderstorms
82%
67°

67°

10 AM
Thunderstorms
60%
67°

70°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
48%
70°

74°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
44%
74°

77°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
35%
77°

79°

2 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
33%
79°

78°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
78°

79°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
16%
79°

77°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
22%
77°

76°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
76°

76°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
16%
76°

74°

8 PM
Mostly Clear
11%
74°

74°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
10%
74°

Interactive Radar

Popular

Latest News

More News