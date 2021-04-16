9:45PM Friday: Rain mainly for northern areas tonight

Rain continues across areas along and north of I-12. Locally heavy downpours will be possible over the next few hours.

It looks like the frontal boundary is still in the area on Saturday. This will lead to continued chances for rain through the day.

Some rain will once again be locally heavy Saturday and could lead to areas of street flooding. River levels will also remain high in the northern half of the area.

After that we finally begin to clear out on Sunday and will have several dry days through the middle of next week.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

65° / 64°
Rain Shower
Rain Shower 0% 65° 64°

Saturday

70° / 60°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 67% 70° 60°

Sunday

73° / 59°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 15% 73° 59°

Monday

74° / 62°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 6% 74° 62°

Tuesday

77° / 56°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 13% 77° 56°

Wednesday

69° / 56°
Sunny
Sunny 4% 69° 56°

Thursday

70° / 63°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 2% 70° 63°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

66°

10 PM
Cloudy
15%
66°

66°

11 PM
Cloudy
17%
66°

66°

12 AM
Cloudy
18%
66°

67°

1 AM
Cloudy
17%
67°

67°

2 AM
Cloudy
17%
67°

67°

3 AM
Cloudy
13%
67°

67°

4 AM
Cloudy
24%
67°

68°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
39%
68°

68°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
42%
68°

68°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
68°

68°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
58%
68°

68°

9 AM
Thunderstorms
62%
68°

69°

10 AM
Thunderstorms
67%
69°

68°

11 AM
Thunderstorms
66%
68°

67°

12 PM
Thunderstorms
63%
67°

67°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
57%
67°

68°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
52%
68°

67°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
52%
67°

67°

4 PM
Thunderstorms
63%
67°

68°

5 PM
Rain
64%
68°

68°

6 PM
Rain
61%
68°

68°

7 PM
Rain
61%
68°

67°

8 PM
Showers
54%
67°

66°

9 PM
Showers
54%
66°

