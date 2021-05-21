9:45PM Friday: No rain in the forecast!

The good news is that the rain around the area continues to move west as high pressure builds in from the east. The gradient between that high and lower pressure to the west is creating strong onshore flow over the area. Right now we are seeing sustained winds in the teens and 20s with gusts into the 30s. Expect coastal flooding to continue through the night with high water impacting low roads outside the levee system.

Otherwise we will see dry conditions through the weekend. Temperatures will warm into the mid to upper 80s Saturday and Sunday with lows in the 60s and 70s.

Afternoon highs will be approaching 90 by early next week. Right now it looks like we will avoid additional rain for the next week which will really give the area a good chance to dry out.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

74° / 72°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 74° 72°

Saturday

81° / 68°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 5% 81° 68°

Sunday

85° / 69°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 6% 85° 69°

Monday

85° / 70°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 8% 85° 70°

Tuesday

85° / 72°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 8% 85° 72°

Wednesday

85° / 72°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 14% 85° 72°

Thursday

86° / 72°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 17% 86° 72°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

74°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
74°

74°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
74°

73°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
73°

74°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
74°

74°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
74°

73°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
73°

73°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
73°

73°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
73°

73°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
73°

75°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
5%
75°

76°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
76°

77°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
77°

78°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
78°

79°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
79°

80°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
80°

80°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
3%
80°

81°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
81°

81°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
81°

81°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
81°

80°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
4%
80°

79°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
79°

77°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
77°

75°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
75°

74°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
4%
74°

