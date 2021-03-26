9:45PM Friday: Fog possible tonight

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for most of the marine areas tonight along with the coastal areas of Mississippi. Fog will likely develop over and near the water and could drift inland in some locations.

Even areas not under the advisory could see patchy fog by tomorrow morning so be careful if you are heading out early.

Otherwise a warm and muggy weekend is on the way with temperatures warming into the low 80s both days.

The forecast for Saturday is mostly dry with just a passing shower possible. However a cold front pushes in on Sunday with the chance for some showers by the afternoon.

Overall rain totals should remain on the light side with this front. It sticks around for a few days so expect off and on rain chances through Wednesday before cooler and drier air moves in by the end of the week.

Check out current conditions near you: wgno.com/weather/maps-and-radar/

Stay up to date with the latest forecast: wgno.com/weather/forecast/

Download the WGNO Weather App to stay connected this hurricane season

Share this story

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

76° / 72°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 0% 76° 72°

Saturday

82° / 71°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 20% 82° 71°

Sunday

79° / 59°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 55% 79° 59°

Monday

67° / 63°
Showers
Showers 59% 67° 63°

Tuesday

77° / 70°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 48% 77° 70°

Wednesday

79° / 50°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 42% 79° 50°

Thursday

64° / 51°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 18% 64° 51°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

75°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
4%
75°

75°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
75°

74°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
74°

73°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
73°

73°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
73°

73°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
73°

73°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
73°

73°

6 AM
Cloudy
14%
73°

74°

7 AM
Cloudy
20%
74°

74°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
74°

74°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
74°

76°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
14%
76°

78°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
17%
78°

81°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
81°

81°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
81°

81°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
81°

81°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
81°

81°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
81°

80°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
80°

78°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
8%
78°

77°

7 PM
Cloudy
15%
77°

76°

8 PM
Cloudy
15%
76°

75°

9 PM
Cloudy
15%
75°

74°

10 PM
Cloudy
15%
74°

Interactive Radar

Popular

Latest News

More News