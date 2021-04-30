9:45PM Friday: Cloudy but dry to start the weekend

A weak front is draped just south of the area allowing slightly cooler and drier air to filter in this evening.

We will start the weekend with a lot of cloud cover but should stay dry through Saturday. Look for easterly winds around 10 early and then southeasterly by the afternoon.

By Sunday a big storm system will be moving out of Texas into the MS River valley. While the bulk of this system heads north, it will likely produce storms over our area by late morning or afternoon. Some storms could be strong to severe with locally heavy downpours as well.

We are currently under a level 2 risk of severe weather. Please stay aware of conditions through the day and realize wind damage is possible even without a tornado warning.

Rain chances will continue into the first half of next week.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

75° / 70°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 0% 75° 70°

Saturday

82° / 73°
Cloudy
Cloudy 3% 82° 73°

Sunday

81° / 74°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 94% 81° 74°

Monday

87° / 77°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 35% 87° 77°

Tuesday

87° / 73°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 55% 87° 73°

Wednesday

78° / 70°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 75% 78° 70°

Thursday

82° / 67°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 24% 82° 67°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

75°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
75°

75°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
75°

74°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
74°

74°

2 AM
Cloudy
3%
74°

73°

3 AM
Cloudy
3%
73°

73°

4 AM
Cloudy
1%
73°

72°

5 AM
Cloudy
1%
72°

71°

6 AM
Cloudy
3%
71°

71°

7 AM
Cloudy
2%
71°

73°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
73°

75°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
75°

77°

10 AM
Cloudy
0%
77°

78°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
78°

80°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
80°

80°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
80°

81°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
81°

81°

3 PM
Cloudy
0%
81°

80°

4 PM
Cloudy
1%
80°

80°

5 PM
Cloudy
2%
80°

78°

6 PM
Cloudy
3%
78°

77°

7 PM
Cloudy
7%
77°

75°

8 PM
Cloudy
8%
75°

75°

9 PM
Cloudy
12%
75°

74°

10 PM
Cloudy
8%
74°

Interactive Radar

