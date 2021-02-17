8PM Wednesday: Heavy rain and falling temperatures

A line of heavy rain is moving across the central portions of the area this evening and is pushing east towards the coast and southern Mississippi.

Immediately behind the line the winds have been gusting to around 40.

We are also seeing much cooler weather behind the line which is basically where the cold front is as well.

Sleet has been showing up on radar at times and if you see any please let us know at pics@wgno.com.

Otherwise rain will be tapering off later tonight as cold air stays in place over the next few days.

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

36° / 34°
Rain Shower
Rain Shower 0% 36° 34°

Thursday

46° / 33°
AM Showers
AM Showers 36% 46° 33°

Friday

47° / 33°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 6% 47° 33°

Saturday

55° / 45°
Sunny
Sunny 6% 55° 45°

Sunday

66° / 54°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 11% 66° 54°

Monday

59° / 44°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 59° 44°

Tuesday

62° / 48°
Sunny
Sunny 5% 62° 48°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

35°

9 PM
Thunderstorms
81%
35°

36°

10 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
59%
36°

36°

11 PM
Thunderstorms
98%
36°

45°

12 AM
Thunderstorms
96%
45°

45°

1 AM
Thunderstorms
78%
45°

45°

2 AM
Thunderstorms
61%
45°

44°

3 AM
Cloudy
15%
44°

44°

4 AM
Cloudy
21%
44°

44°

5 AM
Cloudy
24%
44°

44°

6 AM
Showers
39%
44°

44°

7 AM
Showers
36%
44°

43°

8 AM
Showers
35%
43°

42°

9 AM
Few Showers
32%
42°

42°

10 AM
Cloudy
20%
42°

43°

11 AM
Cloudy
15%
43°

44°

12 PM
Cloudy
12%
44°

44°

1 PM
Cloudy
12%
44°

45°

2 PM
Cloudy
11%
45°

46°

3 PM
Cloudy
8%
46°

46°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
8%
46°

46°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
8%
46°

45°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
45°

44°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
44°

43°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
43°

Interactive Radar

