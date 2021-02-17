8PM Wednesday: Heavy rain and falling temperatures

A line of heavy rain is moving across the central portions of the area this evening and is pushing east towards the coast and southern Mississippi.

Immediately behind the line the winds have been gusting to around 40.

We are also seeing much cooler weather behind the line which is basically where the cold front is as well.

Sleet has been showing up on radar at times and if you see any please let us know at pics@wgno.com.

Otherwise rain will be tapering off later tonight as cold air stays in place over the next few days.

