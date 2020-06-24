8:30 Video update: Locally heavy rain and isolated tornado threat

Heavy rain continues to develop around the area this morning. Locally heavy downpours will be possible over the next several hours and could lead to street flooding, especially on the south shore where the activity will be a little more widespread.

A new cluster of heavy rain has developed off the Terrebonne coast. This will also bring a risk of flooding with it as it moves inland.

We also have a slight chance of a tornado going through the morning within some of the stronger cells.

Stay aware of weather conditions through the day and have a way to receive warnings. Activity will be diminishing this afternoon.