8:30 Video update: Locally heavy rain and isolated tornado threat

Heavy rain continues to develop around the area this morning

Heavy rain continues to develop around the area this morning. Locally heavy downpours will be possible over the next several hours and could lead to street flooding, especially on the south shore where the activity will be a little more widespread.

A new cluster of heavy rain has developed off the Terrebonne coast. This will also bring a risk of flooding with it as it moves inland.

We also have a slight chance of a tornado going through the morning within some of the stronger cells.

Stay aware of weather conditions through the day and have a way to receive warnings. Activity will be diminishing this afternoon.

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

82° / 77°
Thunderstorms, some may contain heavy rain
Thunderstorms, some may contain heavy rain 100% 82° 77°

Thursday

84° / 79°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 84° 79°

Friday

91° / 80°
Cloudy
Cloudy 20% 91° 80°

Saturday

87° / 79°
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon 40% 87° 79°

Sunday

89° / 80°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 89° 80°

Monday

90° / 80°
Showers and thunderstorms
Showers and thunderstorms 80% 90° 80°

Tuesday

90° / 79°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 60% 90° 79°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

77°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
77°

76°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
76°

80°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
80°

80°

1 PM
Cloudy
20%
80°

79°

2 PM
Cloudy
20%
79°

80°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
80°

82°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
82°

82°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
82°

82°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
82°

81°

7 PM
Cloudy
20%
81°

81°

8 PM
Cloudy
20%
81°

80°

9 PM
Cloudy
20%
80°

79°

10 PM
Cloudy
20%
79°

79°

11 PM
Cloudy
20%
79°

79°

12 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
79°

79°

1 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
79°

79°

2 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
79°

79°

3 AM
Cloudy
20%
79°

79°

4 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
79°

79°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
79°

79°

6 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
79°

80°

7 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
80°

81°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
81°

83°

9 AM
Thunderstorms
60%
83°

