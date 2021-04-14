7PM Wednesday: Rain tapering off this evening.

A Flood Advisory is in effect for the immediate New Orleans area until 8:15 this evening as another heavy band of rain moves in. This means the possibility of street flooding over the next few hours. As always avoid driving through flooded streets.

This band of rain will also produce frequent and dangerous lightning before it moves through.

We will get a break in the rain overall through later this evening and tonight. However there will still be a few showers that pop up from time to time overnight, especially in the northern areas.

After that look for yet another band of heavy rain to move through on Thursday. This one will be a little earlier in the day than the past couple that we have seen. Once again the main threat will be locally heavy rain which leads to street flooding. However a slight chance still remains of some strong wind gusts or small hail.

Rain chances stay on the high side through Friday, although most likely more scattered in nature than what we have seen the past couple of days.

