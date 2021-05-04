7PM Tuesday: Storms moving east this evening

Weather

These storms will produce very heavy rain and frequent lightning. There is also the threat of strong wind gusts. Even if there are no warnings issued, winds could still gust into the 30s and 40s creating minor damage.

The bulk of the heavy storms stays to the north through the evening. Some showers and a few storms will be possible on the south shore overnight but these should not be as strong. The heaviest activity will continue moving east through southern Mississippi.

A tornado watch remains in effect for northern areas until 10 PM Tuesday. However the overall severe risk will go down quite a bit behind the initial line of storms.

A Flash Flood Watch is also in effect due to the slow moving nature of this line. 1-2 inches of rain will be possible in a short amount of time which could lead to isolated street flooding.

Rain chances will shift south on Wednesday but activity will not be as strong. Look for scattered showers and storms south of I-10 through the day, and then along the coast and offshore Thursday.

Lower humidity will also move in through the rest of the week starting later Wednesday.

Tuesday

81° / 72°
Cloudy
Cloudy 0% 81° 72°

Wednesday

75° / 68°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 73% 75° 68°

Thursday

82° / 65°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 18% 82° 65°

Friday

80° / 66°
Sunny
Sunny 4% 80° 66°

Saturday

82° / 72°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 3% 82° 72°

Sunday

84° / 75°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 30% 84° 75°

Monday

84° / 75°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 41% 84° 75°

81°

8 PM
Cloudy
15%
81°

79°

9 PM
Cloudy
15%
79°

78°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
78°

76°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
76°

76°

12 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
31%
76°

76°

1 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
51%
76°

76°

2 AM
Thunderstorms
70%
76°

76°

3 AM
Thunderstorms
63%
76°

75°

4 AM
Thunderstorms
93%
75°

75°

5 AM
Thunderstorms
89%
75°

73°

6 AM
Thunderstorms
82%
73°

73°

7 AM
Thunderstorms
64%
73°

73°

8 AM
Thunderstorms
69%
73°

72°

9 AM
Thunderstorms
70%
72°

72°

10 AM
Thunderstorms
73%
72°

72°

11 AM
Thunderstorms
71%
72°

73°

12 PM
Thunderstorms
64%
73°

73°

1 PM
Thunderstorms
67%
73°

74°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
63%
74°

74°

3 PM
Thunderstorms
60%
74°

74°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
53%
74°

75°

5 PM
Thunderstorms
61%
75°

74°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
46%
74°

74°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
74°

