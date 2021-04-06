7PM Tuesday: Patchy fog possible tonight

Patchy fog will be possible tonight as the humidity levels stay high. Look for either a layer of clouds to form or in some cases fog at ground level. Some of that fog could be dense in spots.

Humidity will continue on the high side through Saturday as several rounds of rain move through. A drop follows the Saturday system which should allow for a drier Sunday.

The first good rain chance comes in late Wednesday night and Thursday morning. Look for a band of rain and storms across the area. Some storms could be on the strong side.

A low end severe weather threat is in place across the area. While not likely, the line could produce an isolated severe wind gust or tornado threat. Small hail will also be possible.

This system moves out by mid morning Thursday but scattered showers will be possible again Thursday afternoon and Friday. The heaviest area of rain will be the system early Saturday.

Tuesday

71° / 67°
Clear
Clear 0% 71° 67°

Wednesday

80° / 68°
Cloudy
Cloudy 24% 80° 68°

Thursday

80° / 69°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 55% 80° 69°

Friday

80° / 71°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 47% 80° 71°

Saturday

76° / 66°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 64% 76° 66°

Sunday

79° / 67°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 32% 79° 67°

Monday

81° / 68°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 46% 81° 68°

71°

8 PM
Mostly Clear
15%
71°

70°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
15%
70°

69°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
15%
69°

69°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
15%
69°

69°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
15%
69°

68°

1 AM
Clear
2%
68°

68°

2 AM
Clear
3%
68°

68°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
8%
68°

68°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
12%
68°

68°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
12%
68°

68°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
12%
68°

68°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
11%
68°

70°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
14%
70°

72°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
72°

75°

10 AM
Cloudy
17%
75°

77°

11 AM
Cloudy
17%
77°

79°

12 PM
Cloudy
20%
79°

78°

1 PM
Cloudy
21%
78°

79°

2 PM
Cloudy
22%
79°

78°

3 PM
Cloudy
24%
78°

79°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
16%
79°

79°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
79°

79°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
9%
79°

77°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
77°

