7PM Tuesday: More storms ahead

Rain will be tapering off through the evening with the heaviest activity pushing to the south. Expect scattered showers and a few storms through midnight. After that we will see mostly dry conditions through daybreak Wednesday.

However another round of heavy rain and storms is on the way Wednesday. This will be similar to what we have seen recently.

This system will likely not be quite as strong as the one on Tuesday, however we could still see hail and gusty winds.

Right now we have a level 1 threat of severe weather. Keep in mind that was also the case Monday evening for today’s storms so it definitely means severe weather will be possible.

Most likely the biggest issue over the next couple of days will be that flooding potential. It won’t take much additional rain to lead to flash flooding. Be careful and as always avoid driving through flooded roads.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

62° / 62°
Rain
Rain 0% 62° 62°

Wednesday

74° / 67°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 77% 74° 67°

Thursday

73° / 63°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 89% 73° 63°

Friday

70° / 67°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 75% 70° 67°

Saturday

73° / 58°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 45% 73° 58°

Sunday

65° / 58°
PM Showers
PM Showers 31% 65° 58°

Monday

71° / 60°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 14% 71° 60°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

63°

7 PM
Thunderstorms
98%
63°

65°

8 PM
Thunderstorms
83%
65°

66°

9 PM
Thunderstorms
76%
66°

69°

10 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
34%
69°

70°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
14%
70°

70°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
13%
70°

70°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
12%
70°

70°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
17%
70°

69°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
21%
69°

69°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
22%
69°

69°

5 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
31%
69°

69°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
69°

69°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
38%
69°

71°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
39%
71°

71°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
44%
71°

72°

10 AM
Thunderstorms
61%
72°

74°

11 AM
Thunderstorms
64%
74°

72°

12 PM
Thunderstorms
77%
72°

73°

1 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
73°

73°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
72%
73°

73°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
59%
73°

74°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
58%
74°

73°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
52%
73°

72°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
52%
72°

Interactive Radar

