7PM Tuesday: More heavy rain possible through Wednesday



More rain and storms will be possible over the next couple of days. Locally heavy rainfall will continue to be a threat with any of the stronger storms that develop since they will likely not be moving much.

A Flash Flood Watch continues through Wednesday evening due to the already saturated ground. Any heavy rain could easily cause localized street flooding.

Rain should be pretty spotty tonight with just hit or miss showers and storms. After that more rounds of storms will likely move in on Wednesday. Rain chances will continue into Thursday morning before we start to dry out.

Temperatures should stay in the upper 70s to low 80s over the next couple of days before we start to warm into the mid and upper 80s over the weekend