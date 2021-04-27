7PM Tuesday: Another warm day tomorrow

It will continue to feel like early summer over the next couple of days as temperatures warm into the mid 80s and the dewpoints are in the low 70s.

We are going to stay humid over the next few days. It looks like it does get lower over the weekend.

There are still quite a few questions regarding the forecast by the end of the week. It looks like an upper level low will move in at some point over the weekend to keep rain chances in the forecast. We could also see much cooler air with that system depending on how things work out.

However right now there is just a lot of uncertainty so prepare for some changes in the forecast by Friday and Saturday.

For now though we are certainly going to be warm and muggy through the middle of the week. Look for another day of warm and breezy conditions tomorrow with mid 80s around the area.