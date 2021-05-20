7PM Thursday: Coastal flooding will continue through Friday

Strong winds out of the east will continue through Friday at 15-25 with gusts in the 30s at times. The coastal flooding issues will last through Friday night with the biggest impacts being on the western side of area lakes as well as around the Rigolets area to Hancock county. Expect high water outside the levee system.

A band of heavy rain is moving northwest across areas of Terrebonne and Lafourche parish this evening that will lead to the threat of street flooding. A Flood Advisory is in effect for those areas until 8:30PM and it’s possible that gets upgraded to a warning.

Most of this rain band will stay on the western side of the area tonight with just scattered showers moving inland elsewhere.

We finally see the rain chances come to an end by Friday afternoon with temperatures in the mid 80s. Afternoon highs will approach 90 by early next week.