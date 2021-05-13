7PM Thursday: Beautiful this evening and tonight

Skies will be clearing out overnight as drier air continues to move in. That will mean very pleasant conditions through the night.

Cooler conditions will move in overnight as well with lows in the mid 50s to the north and low to mid 60s south by Friday morning. Look for the same on Saturday morning.

Highs will warm to around 80 over the next couple of days with beautiful weather and low humidity.

After that Sunday will start to see humidity return and we might even see a spotty showers later in the day.

Thursday

73° / 65°
Fair
Fair 0% 73° 65°

Friday

81° / 65°
Sunny
Sunny 3% 81° 65°

Saturday

82° / 68°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 4% 82° 68°

Sunday

83° / 73°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 13% 83° 73°

Monday

83° / 73°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 45% 83° 73°

Tuesday

83° / 74°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 46% 83° 74°

Wednesday

81° / 75°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 46% 81° 75°

