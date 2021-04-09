7PM: Storms likely overnight and Saturday morning

Another round of strong to severe storms will be moving through the area later tonight and Saturday morning. Gusty winds will be the main threat with an isolated tornado or hail possible as well.

There is the chance we see storms develop ahead of the main line around midnight to 3 AM in the northern half of the area. These storms would have a tornado threat if they are strong enough and also some hail potential.

After that we will be watching the main line of storms coming through during the morning hours on Saturday. This line will likely contain very strong wind gusts along the leading edge. There will be the potential for wind damage. The highest chance will likely be on the northeastern side of the area up the I-59 corridor.

As the line progresses south gusty winds will continue and could produce power outages. This heavy rain could also cause isolated flooding concerns, especially if it slows down at any point.

Have a way to get warnings if they are issued tonight and tomorrow morning. Rain will be ending by Saturday afternoon and we will have a nice day on Sunday.

