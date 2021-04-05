7PM Monday: Rain chances coming back

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Humidity is still relatively low this evening but that trend will be changing as we go through the next few days. Dewpoints will go from the 40s and 50s today to the mid 60s by Wednesday and Thursday. That means it will feel more humid through the week.

As the humidity builds in some patchy fog will be possible over the next few nights. Look for patchy fog tonight with a better chance of fog developing Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

Rain chances will also start to increase through the week with the first chance of rain being Tuesday afternoon. This will come in the form of just spotty showers around the area. Overall chances will be relatively low.

A series of disturbances later in the week will bring more rain chances however with one of the better ones coming Wednesday night and early Thursday. Another round of heavy rain potential will come in Friday night and Saturday.

Share this story

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

69° / 64°
Clear
Clear 0% 69° 64°

Tuesday

79° / 67°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 79° 67°

Wednesday

82° / 68°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 24% 82° 68°

Thursday

79° / 69°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 41% 79° 69°

Friday

82° / 69°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 82° 69°

Saturday

79° / 67°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 52% 79° 67°

Sunday

79° / 67°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 34% 79° 67°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

68°

8 PM
Clear
2%
68°

66°

9 PM
Clear
2%
66°

65°

10 PM
Clear
2%
65°

65°

11 PM
Clear
2%
65°

65°

12 AM
Clear
2%
65°

65°

1 AM
Clear
2%
65°

64°

2 AM
Clear
4%
64°

65°

3 AM
Clear
8%
65°

65°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
8%
65°

65°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
65°

65°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
65°

65°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
12%
65°

67°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
67°

69°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
12%
69°

73°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
22%
73°

75°

11 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
31%
75°

76°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
76°

77°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
77°

78°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
18%
78°

77°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
19%
77°

77°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
77°

77°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
77°

76°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
6%
76°

74°

7 PM
Sunny
2%
74°

Interactive Radar

Popular

Latest News

More News