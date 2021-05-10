7PM Monday: Rain chance continues through Wednesday

Expect warm and muggy conditions tonight behind the rain from earlier in the day. Temperatures will only drop into the upper 60s to low 70s. A few spotty showers will be possible but overall chances should stay low.

The first part of the day on Tuesday should stay dry. By 2-3PM there could be some spotty showers and storms popping up around the area.

Better rain chances look for move in late Tuesday and Tuesday night as another wave of heavy rain moves into the area.

Once again this rain could be locally heavy and produce street flooding.

Like last week, another cold front will move through during the second half of this week. Expect a big drop in humidity Thursday through Saturday. That will mean very pleasant conditions once again.

Rain should finally be out of the area by Thursday morning.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

78° / 74°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 78° 74°

Tuesday

85° / 72°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 34% 85° 72°

Wednesday

75° / 68°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 77% 75° 68°

Thursday

75° / 65°
Showers
Showers 53% 75° 65°

Friday

78° / 67°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 6% 78° 67°

Saturday

81° / 69°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 9% 81° 69°

Sunday

83° / 73°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 18% 83° 73°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

77°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
9%
77°

76°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
6%
76°

76°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
76°

75°

11 PM
Cloudy
3%
75°

75°

12 AM
Cloudy
4%
75°

75°

1 AM
Cloudy
6%
75°

75°

2 AM
Cloudy
10%
75°

75°

3 AM
Cloudy
12%
75°

76°

4 AM
Cloudy
12%
76°

76°

5 AM
Cloudy
16%
76°

75°

6 AM
Cloudy
16%
75°

76°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
23%
76°

77°

8 AM
Cloudy
24%
77°

79°

9 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
32%
79°

81°

10 AM
Cloudy
24%
81°

82°

11 AM
Cloudy
24%
82°

84°

12 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
84°

84°

1 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
32%
84°

83°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
83°

84°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
84°

85°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
18%
85°

85°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
18%
85°

83°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
83°

82°

7 PM
Cloudy
18%
82°

Interactive Radar

