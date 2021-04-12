7PM Monday: Enjoy this evening, rain on the way

A beautiful evening is on the way but enjoy it because more rain is on the way through the week. Look for temperatures in the mid 50s by tomorrow morning to the north and low to mid 60s to the south.

Another round of storms will be developing across the area on Tuesday afternoon. This will not be quite as strong as the past two but will still have the chance for gusty winds and heavy rain.

We have a level 1 risk of severe weather on Tuesday. Most likely these storms will be just below severe limits but some stronger wind gusts will still be possible. Locally heavy rain could lead to isolated street flooding issues.

Another round of heavy rain looks to move in on Wednesday. This pattern will continue to produce rain chances pretty much each day through Friday of this week.

While widespread flooding is not expected the ground is saturated from recent rains, so any prolonged period of heavy rain could lead to flash flooding issues. River levels will also continue to be on the high side.

