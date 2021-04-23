7PM Friday: Watching the storm chances overnight

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

We are going to be watching the potential of storms to develop overnight, especially in the northern half of the area. Right now it looks like most of the activity will stay just to the north across the border, but anything that develops could become severe.

The forecast model does not indicate a whole lot developing through sunrise. It’s worth noting however that some models do show a line of strong storms moving through around 2-3 AM. There is still quite a bit of uncertainty with this storm system.

Ingredients are in place for severe weather along the warm front overnight. Right now it looks like most of the development along that is just to our north. However areas north of I-12 in southeast Louisiana and I-10 in southern Mississippi need to be aware of that severe weather threat.

Otherwise some spotty storms will continue to be possible through Saturday afternoon before a cold front moves through. Look for dry conditions on Sunday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

71° / 69°
Cloudy
Cloudy 0% 71° 69°

Saturday

83° / 62°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 51% 83° 62°

Sunday

81° / 62°
Sunny
Sunny 6% 81° 62°

Monday

81° / 68°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 8% 81° 68°

Tuesday

82° / 71°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 11% 82° 71°

Wednesday

82° / 72°
Cloudy
Cloudy 11% 82° 72°

Thursday

75° / 65°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 41% 75° 65°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

72°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
36%
72°

71°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
58%
71°

70°

8 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
38%
70°

72°

9 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
45%
72°

72°

10 PM
Cloudy
17%
72°

73°

11 PM
Cloudy
15%
73°

73°

12 AM
Cloudy
17%
73°

74°

1 AM
Cloudy
24%
74°

74°

2 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
74°

74°

3 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
49%
74°

73°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
38%
73°

72°

5 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
32%
72°

72°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
72°

72°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
46%
72°

73°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
47%
73°

75°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
45%
75°

76°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
51%
76°

77°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
49%
77°

79°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
45%
79°

81°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
38%
81°

82°

2 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
32%
82°

82°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
82°

82°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
82°

81°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
4%
81°

Interactive Radar

Popular

Latest News

More News