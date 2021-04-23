7PM Friday: Watching the storm chances overnight

We are going to be watching the potential of storms to develop overnight, especially in the northern half of the area. Right now it looks like most of the activity will stay just to the north across the border, but anything that develops could become severe.

The forecast model does not indicate a whole lot developing through sunrise. It’s worth noting however that some models do show a line of strong storms moving through around 2-3 AM. There is still quite a bit of uncertainty with this storm system.

Ingredients are in place for severe weather along the warm front overnight. Right now it looks like most of the development along that is just to our north. However areas north of I-12 in southeast Louisiana and I-10 in southern Mississippi need to be aware of that severe weather threat.

Otherwise some spotty storms will continue to be possible through Saturday afternoon before a cold front moves through. Look for dry conditions on Sunday.