7PM Friday: Soggy start to the weekend

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Rain chances will expand across the northern half of the area through the evening. Once again locally heavy downpours will be possible.

It looks like the frontal boundary is still in the area on Saturday. This will lead to continued chances for rain through the day.

Some rain will once again be locally heavy Saturday and could lead to areas of street flooding. River levels will also remain high in the northern half of the area.

After that we finally begin to clear out on Sunday and will have several dry days through the middle of next week.

Stay with WGNO on air and online.

Share this story

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

65° / 65°
Cloudy
Cloudy 0% 65° 65°

Saturday

69° / 60°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 64% 69° 60°

Sunday

73° / 59°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 13% 73° 59°

Monday

74° / 62°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 7% 74° 62°

Tuesday

77° / 56°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 13% 77° 56°

Wednesday

69° / 56°
Sunny
Sunny 4% 69° 56°

Thursday

70° / 63°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 2% 70° 63°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

66°

8 PM
Thunderstorms
78%
66°

66°

9 PM
Cloudy
24%
66°

66°

10 PM
Cloudy
16%
66°

68°

11 PM
Cloudy
18%
68°

67°

12 AM
Cloudy
18%
67°

67°

1 AM
Cloudy
18%
67°

67°

2 AM
Cloudy
24%
67°

68°

3 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
41%
68°

68°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
43%
68°

68°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
45%
68°

68°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
42%
68°

68°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
68°

68°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
58%
68°

68°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
58%
68°

68°

10 AM
Thunderstorms
61%
68°

67°

11 AM
Thunderstorms
60%
67°

67°

12 PM
Thunderstorms
63%
67°

67°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
56%
67°

68°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
52%
68°

68°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
51%
68°

68°

4 PM
Thunderstorms
63%
68°

67°

5 PM
Rain
64%
67°

67°

6 PM
Rain
61%
67°

68°

7 PM
Rain
61%
68°

Interactive Radar

Popular

Latest News

More News