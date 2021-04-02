7PM Friday: Beautiful weekend ahead

Another night of unseasonably cold temperatures is on the way. Look for mid to upper 30s north and mid 40s south. Patchy frost will be possible again on Saturday morning in the colder spots. Less wind means temperatures will be dropping very quickly once the sun goes down.

After that look for another beautiful day Saturday. We are going to be in the upper 60s most of the day with highs topping out around 70.

Humidity stays very low through the weekend. It begins to climb next week as southerly flow picks back up. Rain chances will also come back briefly on Tuesday.

We will also see warmer temperatures next week with temps back to around 80 by Wednesday.

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

58° / 50°
Clear
Clear 0% 58° 50°

Saturday

70° / 56°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 3% 70° 56°

Sunday

73° / 57°
Sunny
Sunny 5% 73° 57°

Monday

76° / 64°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 9% 76° 64°

Tuesday

77° / 66°
PM Showers
PM Showers 33% 77° 66°

Wednesday

82° / 69°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 82° 69°

Thursday

82° / 69°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 36% 82° 69°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

58°

8 PM
Clear
0%
58°

56°

9 PM
Clear
0%
56°

55°

10 PM
Clear
0%
55°

54°

11 PM
Clear
0%
54°

53°

12 AM
Clear
0%
53°

53°

1 AM
Clear
1%
53°

52°

2 AM
Clear
1%
52°

51°

3 AM
Clear
1%
51°

52°

4 AM
Clear
1%
52°

52°

5 AM
Clear
2%
52°

52°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
2%
52°

52°

7 AM
Mostly Sunny
3%
52°

55°

8 AM
Sunny
2%
55°

59°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
59°

62°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
62°

64°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
64°

66°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
66°

67°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
67°

68°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
68°

68°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
68°

69°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
69°

68°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
68°

67°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
67°

66°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
66°

