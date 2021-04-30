7PM Friday: A bit cooler to start the weekend

We will start the weekend with a lot of cloud cover but should stay dry Friday night and Saturday. Temperatures will be a bit cooler as a weak front is over the area. Look for easterly winds around 10.

By Sunday a big storm system will be moving out of Texas into the MS River valley. While the bulk of this system heads north, it will likely produce storms over our area by late morning or afternoon. Some storms could be strong to severe with locally heavy downpours as well.

We are currently under a level 2 risk of severe weather. Please stay aware of conditions through the day and realize wind damage is possible even without a tornado warning.

Interactive Radar

