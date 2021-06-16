7AM Wednesday: Staying hot while we watch the Gulf

Temperatures will be on the hot side once again with afternoon readings of 93-95. The combination of the heat along with the relatively stagnant air will lead to poor air quality across the area today. An Air Quality Alert is in effect through the afternoon.

This means if you have respiratory issues or are in a group sensitive to poor air quality it would be a good idea to limit your time outdoors.

Otherwise rain chances will stay low today and tomorrow with mid 90s. After that all eyes are on the Gulf through the weekend with the chance for tropical weather.

Right now it still looks like rain will be the biggest issue with this system. Several inches of rain will be possible Friday through Sunday with minor coastal flooding. Development is not a guarantee but anything that forms would likely stay on the weak side.

As always stay with WGNO for the latest.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

93° / 77°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 22% 93° 77°

Thursday

91° / 79°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 3% 91° 79°

Friday

83° / 78°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 84% 83° 78°

Saturday

83° / 79°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 99% 83° 79°

Sunday

88° / 80°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 56% 88° 80°

Monday

88° / 80°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 52% 88° 80°

Tuesday

88° / 79°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 60% 88° 79°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

86°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
86°

87°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
4%
87°

89°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
89°

90°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
6%
90°

92°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
16%
92°

92°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
92°

90°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
90°

90°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
90°

90°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
90°

90°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
90°

88°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
88°

85°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
85°

83°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
4%
83°

82°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
4%
82°

81°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
5%
81°

81°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
11%
81°

80°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
12%
80°

80°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
80°

79°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
5%
79°

79°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
79°

78°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
5%
78°

78°

6 AM
Mostly Sunny
5%
78°

78°

7 AM
Mostly Sunny
3%
78°

80°

8 AM
Sunny
2%
80°

