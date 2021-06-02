7AM Wednesday: Rain chance continues through the day

Scattered showers and a few storms are already moving across the area Wednesday morning and it looks like more will be on the way later today. These areas of rain could contain locally heavy downpours and frequent lightning at times.

Overall the threat of strong to severe storms is low. However spotty areas of street flooding will be possible, or at least standing water, as heavy downpours continue.

Look for a break later this morning with a few breaks in the clouds as well. That will allow temperatures to heat up into the mid 80s which should help to trigger more storms around the area.

Rain chances will stay high on Thursday and again on Friday before we get a little break from the widespread rain on Saturday. Afternoon highs will mainly be in the mid 80s each day.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

85° / 74°
Thundershowers
Thundershowers 85% 85° 74°

Thursday

84° / 75°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 62% 84° 75°

Friday

83° / 75°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 54% 83° 75°

Saturday

84° / 76°
Cloudy
Cloudy 24% 84° 76°

Sunday

81° / 76°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 51% 81° 76°

Monday

82° / 77°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 53% 82° 77°

Tuesday

84° / 76°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 39% 84° 76°

78°

9 AM
Thunderstorms
91%
78°

80°

10 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
33%
80°

82°

11 AM
Cloudy
16%
82°

82°

12 PM
Cloudy
18%
82°

84°

1 PM
Cloudy
18%
84°

84°

2 PM
Cloudy
19%
84°

84°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
45%
84°

83°

4 PM
Thunderstorms
61%
83°

83°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
58%
83°

81°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
45%
81°

81°

7 PM
Cloudy
24%
81°

80°

8 PM
Cloudy
17%
80°

79°

9 PM
Cloudy
19%
79°

78°

10 PM
Cloudy
15%
78°

78°

11 PM
Cloudy
18%
78°

77°

12 AM
Cloudy
18%
77°

77°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
77°

77°

2 AM
Cloudy
23%
77°

76°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
76°

76°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
76°

75°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
36%
75°

75°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
75°

75°

7 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
32%
75°

77°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
77°

