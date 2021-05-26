7AM Wednesday: Another nice day

Another warm day with quite a bit of sun is on the way for your Wednesday afternoon. Like the past couple of days clouds will develop later in the morning and into the afternoon as temperatures heat up, and then begin to dissipate by this evening.

Overall rain chances will continue to be on the low side. However we are going to watch a cluster of storms along the Arkansas and Louisiana border as it drifts south. Most of that activity fades out but it could at least help to trigger a few spotty showers this afternoon around the area.

Otherwise upper 80s through the rest of the week. The weekend rain chances now look to be higher on Saturday afternoon with drier conditions back in on Sunday. We will continue to follow that over the next couple of days.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

85° / 72°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 85° 72°

Thursday

87° / 72°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 13% 87° 72°

Friday

88° / 73°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 19% 88° 73°

Saturday

81° / 70°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 47% 81° 70°

Sunday

83° / 71°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 24% 83° 71°

Monday

85° / 72°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 14% 85° 72°

Tuesday

85° / 73°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 85° 73°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

77°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
2%
77°

80°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
1%
80°

82°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
1%
82°

83°

11 AM
Sunny
4%
83°

85°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
11%
85°

85°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
10%
85°

84°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
12%
84°

84°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
3%
84°

84°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
4%
84°

84°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
2%
84°

83°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
3%
83°

82°

7 PM
Mostly Sunny
2%
82°

80°

8 PM
Clear
3%
80°

78°

9 PM
Clear
4%
78°

78°

10 PM
Clear
5%
78°

77°

11 PM
Clear
6%
77°

76°

12 AM
Clear
7%
76°

75°

1 AM
Clear
7%
75°

75°

2 AM
Clear
8%
75°

74°

3 AM
Clear
8%
74°

73°

4 AM
Clear
8%
73°

73°

5 AM
Clear
8%
73°

73°

6 AM
Clear
8%
73°

73°

7 AM
Mostly Sunny
8%
73°

Interactive Radar

