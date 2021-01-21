7AM VIDEO FORECAST — Warm, breezy Thursday. Rain chances on the return by late today. Here’s the details!

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Good morning! A warm, breezy Thursday on the way with increasing clouds. High temps in the low-middle 70s!

Late this afternoon, rain chances will start to increase, mainly north of I-10/I-12. Great sleeping weather tonight with intermittent showers through Friday.

There is a Marginal Risk(Level 1 out of 4) for localized heavy rainfall in the far Northshore.

Localized 1-2″ of rain north of the lake into south Mississippi. Cooler weather returns Saturday with highs in the upper 50s-low 60s. Few showers possible south of the lake.

Share this story

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

72° / 63°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 24% 72° 63°

Friday

67° / 54°
Rain
Rain 90% 67° 54°

Saturday

60° / 58°
Few Showers
Few Showers 32% 60° 58°

Sunday

75° / 65°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 15% 75° 65°

Monday

75° / 60°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 49% 75° 60°

Tuesday

70° / 60°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 70° 60°

Wednesday

69° / 56°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 63% 69° 56°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

64°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
64°

67°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
67°

70°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
24%
70°

71°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
14%
71°

71°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
71°

71°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
71°

71°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
71°

70°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
70°

69°

5 PM
Cloudy
4%
69°

68°

6 PM
Cloudy
24%
68°

67°

7 PM
Showers
36%
67°

66°

8 PM
Cloudy
24%
66°

66°

9 PM
Cloudy
14%
66°

66°

10 PM
Cloudy
14%
66°

65°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
14%
65°

65°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
13%
65°

65°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
14%
65°

65°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
14%
65°

65°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
21%
65°

64°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
64°

64°

5 AM
Showers
36%
64°

65°

6 AM
Showers
40%
65°

65°

7 AM
Light Rain
62%
65°

64°

8 AM
Rain
69%
64°

Interactive Radar

Popular

Latest News

More News