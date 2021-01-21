7AM VIDEO FORECAST — Warm, breezy Thursday. Rain chances on the return by late today. Here’s the details!

Good morning! A warm, breezy Thursday on the way with increasing clouds. High temps in the low-middle 70s!

Late this afternoon, rain chances will start to increase, mainly north of I-10/I-12. Great sleeping weather tonight with intermittent showers through Friday.

There is a Marginal Risk(Level 1 out of 4) for localized heavy rainfall in the far Northshore.

Localized 1-2″ of rain north of the lake into south Mississippi. Cooler weather returns Saturday with highs in the upper 50s-low 60s. Few showers possible south of the lake.