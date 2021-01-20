7AM VIDEO FORECAST — Mild Wednesday forecast! Rain chances return later this week.

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

6AM VIDEO FORECAST from Meteorologist Scot Pilie — Areas of dense fog Wednesday morning, mainly south of I-10. Dense Fog Advisory for the southshore until 9AM.

Warmer weather pattern sticking around the next 6-10 days. We will see a cold front head out way Friday, which will bring rain chances late Thursday-Friday.

Highest rain accumulations likely to be north of I-10/I-12. Many areas between .25-.50.

Check out current conditions near you: wgno.com/weather/maps-and-radar/

Stay up to date with the latest forecast: wgno.com/weather/forecast/

Download the WGNO Weather App to stay connected this hurricane season

Share this story

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

66° / 56°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 5% 66° 56°

Thursday

71° / 63°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 15% 71° 63°

Friday

68° / 54°
Showers
Showers 47% 68° 54°

Saturday

62° / 58°
AM Showers
AM Showers 37% 62° 58°

Sunday

73° / 65°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 34% 73° 65°

Monday

74° / 58°
Showers
Showers 42% 74° 58°

Tuesday

68° / 58°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 68° 58°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

57°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
57°

59°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
59°

61°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
61°

61°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
61°

63°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
63°

64°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
64°

65°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
65°

65°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
65°

65°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
3%
65°

64°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
4%
64°

62°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
5%
62°

60°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
6%
60°

59°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
7%
59°

58°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
8%
58°

58°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
8%
58°

57°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
9%
57°

57°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
57°

57°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
9%
57°

57°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
9%
57°

57°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
9%
57°

58°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
9%
58°

58°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
13%
58°

58°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
13%
58°

59°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
12%
59°

Interactive Radar

Popular

Latest News

More News