7AM Tuesday: Hot and humid, rain late week

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Another hot afternoon is on the way as temperatures warm back into the low to mid 90s and heat index values climb above 100. It does look like we should see some spotty storms develop by mid afternoon. These will be isolated but will also have the chance to be strong with gusty winds and locally heavy downpours.

Since the storms won’t move much the heavier activity could lead to localized street flooding. Expect any development to end by sunset and then we will look for mostly dry conditions over the next couple of days.

We are still watching the Gulf for the development of a tropical system.

The Hurricane Center now has a 70% chance of development within the next 5 days. Right now it still looks like we would be dealing with a weak system with heavy rain being the main threat. There are still questions as to where the heaviest rain will fall, but several inches may fall heading into the weekend.

Stay tuned over the next few days.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

91° / 76°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 30% 91° 76°

Wednesday

93° / 77°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 93° 77°

Thursday

91° / 79°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 5% 91° 79°

Friday

85° / 78°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 66% 85° 78°

Saturday

84° / 78°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 74% 84° 78°

Sunday

86° / 79°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 68% 86° 79°

Monday

88° / 79°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 48% 88° 79°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

84°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
2%
84°

86°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
3%
86°

88°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
6%
88°

90°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
11%
90°

91°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
91°

90°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
90°

90°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
17%
90°

90°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
19%
90°

89°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
89°

86°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
86°

86°

6 PM
Cloudy
15%
86°

84°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
84°

83°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
11%
83°

81°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
9%
81°

81°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
8%
81°

79°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
14%
79°

80°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
13%
80°

79°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
18%
79°

79°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
16%
79°

79°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
9%
79°

78°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
78°

78°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
78°

77°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
16%
77°

78°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
19%
78°

Interactive Radar

Popular

Latest News

More News