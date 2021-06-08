7AM Tuesday: Hot and humid again today

The humidity has quickly gone next level on us this week as dewpoints are in the upper 70s to around 80. Once that number gets above 75 that is really makes it feel humid. Temperatures are very warm to start the day because of that.

More summer weather on the way for today. After not seeing that many storms develop on Monday there is not much reason to think we would see a bunch today either. Look for spotty coverage by this afternoon around 30-40%.

Temperatures will be around 90 through the day. Look for highs to be around 90 through the weekend with most of the area staying dry the next few days.

Tuesday

89° / 78°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 59% 89° 78°

Wednesday

88° / 76°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 62% 88° 76°

Thursday

89° / 77°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 18% 89° 77°

Friday

89° / 77°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 11% 89° 77°

Saturday

90° / 78°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 12% 90° 78°

Sunday

89° / 78°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 89° 78°

Monday

90° / 78°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 32% 90° 78°

81°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
81°

83°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
83°

84°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
14%
84°

86°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
86°

88°

12 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
33%
88°

89°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
35%
89°

88°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
39%
88°

86°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
59%
86°

86°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
86°

86°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
22%
86°

87°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
16%
87°

85°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
85°

83°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
7%
83°

82°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
9%
82°

82°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
14%
82°

81°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
11%
81°

81°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
11%
81°

80°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
80°

80°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
80°

80°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
12%
80°

80°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
80°

79°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
9%
79°

79°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
13%
79°

79°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
79°

