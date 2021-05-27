7AM Thursday: Rare late May front this weekend

Temperatures will once again climb near to near 90 on Thursday afternoon. The airport actually did get to 90 on Wednesday so no reason to think that wouldn’t happen again today. Expect plenty of sun with just a spotty shower possible by the afternoon with daytime heating.

On Friday it looks like a cold front will start moving in to the northern areas by the afternoon. This will trigger showers and storms that will be moving through the area into Saturday morning. That front pushes south by Saturday evening.

At that point rain chances will come to an end and we should see a rare shot of lower humidity for the end of May. Right now it looks like very pleasant conditions on Sunday and Memorial Day.