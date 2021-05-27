7AM Thursday: Rare late May front this weekend

Temperatures will once again climb near to near 90 on Thursday afternoon. The airport actually did get to 90 on Wednesday so no reason to think that wouldn’t happen again today. Expect plenty of sun with just a spotty shower possible by the afternoon with daytime heating.

On Friday it looks like a cold front will start moving in to the northern areas by the afternoon. This will trigger showers and storms that will be moving through the area into Saturday morning. That front pushes south by Saturday evening.

At that point rain chances will come to an end and we should see a rare shot of lower humidity for the end of May. Right now it looks like very pleasant conditions on Sunday and Memorial Day.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

87° / 72°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 17% 87° 72°

Friday

88° / 72°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 88° 72°

Saturday

83° / 68°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 56% 83° 68°

Sunday

83° / 70°
Sunny
Sunny 6% 83° 70°

Monday

86° / 71°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 5% 86° 71°

Tuesday

87° / 73°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 19% 87° 73°

Wednesday

85° / 75°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 30% 85° 75°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

78°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
78°

80°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
80°

82°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
82°

83°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
83°

85°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
85°

83°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
83°

84°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
22%
84°

86°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
86°

85°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
85°

84°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
84°

84°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
5%
84°

82°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
82°

80°

8 PM
Mostly Clear
3%
80°

79°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
4%
79°

78°

10 PM
Clear
5%
78°

77°

11 PM
Clear
6%
77°

76°

12 AM
Clear
7%
76°

75°

1 AM
Clear
7%
75°

75°

2 AM
Clear
8%
75°

74°

3 AM
Clear
11%
74°

73°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
8%
73°

73°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
12%
73°

73°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
13%
73°

73°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
12%
73°

Interactive Radar

