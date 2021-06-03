7AM Thursday: Rain chances continue today

More rain chances are in the forecast for your Thursday afternoon and evening. Most of the area should stay quiet this morning with activity along the coast and offshore.

It is very muggy with temperatures in the low to mid 70s and dewpoints also in the low 70s. Look for a warm up into the mid 80s by early afternoon.

After that showers and storms will start to develop. Rain chances will be on the high side today. Locally heavy downpours will be the main issues.

Another day of scattered showers and storms is on the way for Friday before lower rain chances move in on Saturday.