7AM Monday: Starting the week with rain again

Showers and storms will be moving into the area for the third week in a row on Monday. Look for locally heavy downpours through the day.

Overall rain amounts will be less than the past couple of weeks on Monday but some pockets of heavier rain that leads to street flooding will be possible through Tuesday. Expect off and on showers through the day Monday.

Storms will continue to develop and move through overnight and during the day Tuesday. Scattered showers and storms will also develop Wednesday and Thursday before we start to dry out by the end of the week.

Temperatures will stay cooler because of rain and clouds. Look for mid to upper 70s today and then highs around 80 Tuesday and Wednesday.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

77° / 72°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 98% 77° 72°

Tuesday

79° / 73°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 58% 79° 73°

Wednesday

83° / 74°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 68% 83° 74°

Thursday

80° / 75°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 44% 80° 75°

Friday

81° / 74°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 81° 74°

Saturday

84° / 71°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 21% 84° 71°

Sunday

85° / 72°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 21% 85° 72°

