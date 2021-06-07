7AM Monday: Showers and storms again today

Showers and storms will be developing again today but in a more hit or miss fashion than over the weekend. Activity today will be more daytime heating based which will lead to more isolated coverage.

That being said we will still see quite a few of these storms out there. With so much moisture in the atmosphere any storms that develop will have the chance for locally heavy rain. Isolated areas of street flooding will be possible.

Otherwise look for highs in the upper 80s. That trend continues over the next couple of days. By Thursday rain chances go down quite a bit which means temperatures will be around 90 through the afternoon.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

88° / 79°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 33% 88° 79°

Tuesday

88° / 78°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 63% 88° 78°

Wednesday

87° / 77°
AM Thunderstorms
AM Thunderstorms 46% 87° 77°

Thursday

88° / 77°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 18% 88° 77°

Friday

88° / 77°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 17% 88° 77°

Saturday

88° / 77°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 22% 88° 77°

Sunday

83° / 76°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 39% 83° 76°

Hourly Forecast

84°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
84°

86°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
86°

87°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
87°

87°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
87°

87°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
87°

88°

3 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
32%
88°

88°

4 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
32%
88°

87°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
87°

85°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
85°

84°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
84°

83°

8 PM
Mostly Clear
9%
83°

82°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
16%
82°

81°

10 PM
Clear
15%
81°

81°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
16%
81°

81°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
17%
81°

81°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
12%
81°

80°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
80°

80°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
80°

80°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
80°

80°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
80°

80°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
12%
80°

80°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
17%
80°

81°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
81°

83°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
13%
83°

