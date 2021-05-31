7AM Monday: Nice to start the week

Humidity is still low this morning and it feels great to start the day. Overall we will see pleasant conditions through the afternoon. Look for temperatures to warm into the mid to upper 80s. We will see more clouds develop with the daytime heating than yesterday.

There is an outside chance of a brief shower on the south shore if enough of those clouds can bubble up. However most of us will stay dry through the day.

Humidity starts to increase tonight and through the next couple of days. Rain chances will start to increase as well. In general tomorrow still looks like a spotty chance with most rain west of the area. However after that we will start to see scattered showers and storms popping up each day.

It will likely not rain everywhere each afternoon, but there will be rain chances through the week.