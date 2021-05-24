7AM Monday: More humidity today

Humidity is building back in this morning with dewpoints back in the upper 60s close to 70. Those will lower a bit this afternoon but overall a more muggy feel will be the story around the area.

The Coastal Flood Warning is still in effect until 6PM this evening mainly for areas on the western side of Lake Maurepas. These are places that are still dealing with high water due to recent wind and rainfall drainage in local rivers.

However as winds continue to diminish water levels should be falling over the next couple of days and not be an issue by midweek.

Otherwise look for more clouds today and the chance of a spotty shower. That main flow off the Gulf has moved back a bit closer to the area which could give us a couple of showers through the day, especially west of New Orleans.

Look for mid 80s this afternoon and then upper 80s with mainly dry conditions through the week.