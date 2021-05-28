7AM Friday: Watching rain moving our way

A cluster of showers and storms in the northwestern part of the state will be moving southeast through the day. As this happens we will see rain chances increase in our area by later this afternoon and this evening.

The leading edge of this line is weakening at the moment but could strengthen again as it moves in thanks to more daytime heating. Overall though rainfall amounts will likely not be that high.

Look for upper 80s ahead of the line of rain this afternoon. Rain will taper off tonight. Saturday we will still have the chance for showers and storms around the area. This activity should be fairly spotty.

After that a front moves south and lower humidity moves in for Sunday and Monday. Expect a couple of really nice days before rain chances move back in by the middle of next week.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

89° / 73°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 44% 89° 73°

Saturday

84° / 67°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 44% 84° 67°

Sunday

84° / 70°
Sunny
Sunny 3% 84° 70°

Monday

87° / 72°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 4% 87° 72°

Tuesday

87° / 73°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 87° 73°

Wednesday

86° / 75°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 33% 86° 75°

Thursday

84° / 75°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 44% 84° 75°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

79°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
2%
79°

80°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
2%
80°

82°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
82°

83°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
83°

85°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
6%
85°

86°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
86°

87°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
87°

88°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
88°

87°

4 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
31%
87°

87°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
41%
87°

84°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
44%
84°

83°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
37%
83°

81°

8 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
38%
81°

79°

9 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
31%
79°

78°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
78°

77°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
77°

77°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
18%
77°

76°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
23%
76°

76°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
24%
76°

75°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
75°

75°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
24%
75°

75°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
19%
75°

74°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
74°

75°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
23%
75°

