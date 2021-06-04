7AM Friday: Soggy weekend on the way

More rain is on the way over the next couple of days with a pattern that may not end until the middle of next week.

We are looking at showers and storms developing again later this morning and this afternoon across the area. Like the past couple of days there will be a threat for locally heavy downpours. Some street flooding will be possible.

Rain chances look even higher over the weekend. Initially it looked like we may see a break on Saturday but not anymore. A trough of low pressure will sit over eastern Texas keeping us on the wetter and more active side.

This will send waves of rain and storms through the area which will continue through early next week.

Be mindful of potential areas of street flooding if you are out and about through the weekend.

Friday

83° / 75°
Showers
Showers 78% 83° 75°

Saturday

77° / 74°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 97% 77° 74°

Sunday

81° / 75°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 63% 81° 75°

Monday

84° / 77°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 50% 84° 77°

Tuesday

84° / 77°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 56% 84° 77°

Wednesday

84° / 77°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 46% 84° 77°

Thursday

85° / 77°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 85° 77°

77°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
16%
77°

79°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
16%
79°

81°

10 AM
Showers
47%
81°

81°

11 AM
Heavy Thunderstorms
67%
81°

79°

12 PM
Showers
55%
79°

83°

1 PM
Cloudy
16%
83°

80°

2 PM
Cloudy
24%
80°

80°

3 PM
Few Showers
33%
80°

81°

4 PM
Cloudy
24%
81°

81°

5 PM
Showers
39%
81°

81°

6 PM
Showers
39%
81°

80°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
23%
80°

79°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
79°

78°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
78°

78°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
78°

78°

11 PM
Cloudy
15%
78°

78°

12 AM
Cloudy
15%
78°

78°

1 AM
Cloudy
15%
78°

77°

2 AM
Cloudy
15%
77°

77°

3 AM
Cloudy
18%
77°

77°

4 AM
Showers
35%
77°

76°

5 AM
Showers
45%
76°

76°

6 AM
Showers
47%
76°

76°

7 AM
Rain
68%
76°

