7AM Friday: Soggy weekend on the way

More rain is on the way over the next couple of days with a pattern that may not end until the middle of next week.

We are looking at showers and storms developing again later this morning and this afternoon across the area. Like the past couple of days there will be a threat for locally heavy downpours. Some street flooding will be possible.

Rain chances look even higher over the weekend. Initially it looked like we may see a break on Saturday but not anymore. A trough of low pressure will sit over eastern Texas keeping us on the wetter and more active side.

This will send waves of rain and storms through the area which will continue through early next week.

Be mindful of potential areas of street flooding if you are out and about through the weekend.