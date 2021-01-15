7AM Friday: Cooler weekend on the way

The cold front that moved through overnight is well off to the east now and cooler air will be pushing in behind it through the day

The cold front that moved through overnight is well off to the east now and cooler air will be pushing in behind it through the day. We will go from some areas in the low 70s yesterday to only in the upper 50s today.

Look for winds to pick up as well out of the northwest at 10-15. Chilly conditions will continue to move in overnight.

Lows up to the north should stay just above freezing but will still be down into the mid 30s.

South shore temperatures will drop into the upper 30s and low 40s.

A sunny but cool weekend is on the way with low to mid 50s Saturday and upper 50s Sunday. Lows will continue to be in the 30s and 40s.

Friday

59° / 41°
Sunny
Sunny 1% 59° 41°

Saturday

56° / 40°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 56° 40°

Sunday

58° / 43°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 5% 58° 43°

Monday

61° / 46°
Sunny
Sunny 5% 61° 46°

Tuesday

67° / 53°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 6% 67° 53°

Wednesday

68° / 58°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 19% 68° 58°

Thursday

73° / 60°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 24% 73° 60°

48°

7 AM
Sunny
1%
48°

49°

8 AM
Sunny
1%
49°

51°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
51°

54°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
54°

55°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
55°

56°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
56°

57°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
57°

57°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
57°

58°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
58°

57°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
57°

55°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
55°

53°

6 PM
Clear
0%
53°

51°

7 PM
Clear
0%
51°

50°

8 PM
Clear
0%
50°

48°

9 PM
Clear
0%
48°

48°

10 PM
Clear
0%
48°

46°

11 PM
Clear
0%
46°

46°

12 AM
Clear
0%
46°

45°

1 AM
Clear
0%
45°

44°

2 AM
Clear
0%
44°

43°

3 AM
Clear
0%
43°

43°

4 AM
Clear
0%
43°

43°

5 AM
Clear
0%
43°

42°

6 AM
Clear
0%
42°

