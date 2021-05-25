7AM: Another nice day on the way

Temperatures are pleasant Tuesday morning with lower humidity in the northern half of the area. We will start to warm quickly through the morning and temperatures will be similar to what we saw during the day on Monday. Look for mid 80s with just a light breeze. Coastal flooding will also continue to improve.

Overall not many changes through Friday. Temperatures will warm into the upper 80s by the end of the week. However it looks like rain chances may come back over the weekend.

Right now a front is going to try and make it into the area it looks like on Saturday night into Sunday. This will lead us to showers and storms especially during the second half of the week.

We will continue to work on details over the next few days.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

86° / 71°
Showers
Showers 47% 86° 71°

Wednesday

84° / 71°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 31% 84° 71°

Thursday

87° / 72°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 11% 87° 72°

Friday

86° / 73°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 14% 86° 73°

Saturday

83° / 72°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 36% 83° 72°

Sunday

84° / 72°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 30% 84° 72°

Monday

85° / 73°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 19% 85° 73°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

76°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
76°

78°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
78°

80°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
80°

82°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
19%
82°

83°

12 PM
Showers
47%
83°

84°

1 PM
Showers
46%
84°

85°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
85°

84°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
84°

84°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
84°

83°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
83°

82°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
9%
82°

80°

7 PM
Mostly Sunny
6%
80°

78°

8 PM
Mostly Clear
8%
78°

77°

9 PM
Clear
12%
77°

76°

10 PM
Clear
6%
76°

75°

11 PM
Clear
6%
75°

75°

12 AM
Clear
7%
75°

74°

1 AM
Clear
7%
74°

74°

2 AM
Clear
8%
74°

73°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
8%
73°

73°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
8%
73°

72°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
8%
72°

72°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
72°

73°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
73°

