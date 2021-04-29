7:45PM Thursday: Rain chances return tomorrow

A nice evening out there on your Thursday with a breeze and clear skies will continue with mostly clear conditions overnight and lows in the 70s.

Some changes move in tomorrow though as a little front gets draped over the area. This will lead to more cloud cover and the chance for some rain.

Right now the showers look hit or miss by the afternoon and the evening. However some storms with locally heavy downpours could occur.

The clouds and rain will hold temperatures down some through the day on Friday. Look for low 80s through the day.

Right now Saturday still looks mostly dry with rain chances going back up for the day on Sunday.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

81° / 73°
Fair
Fair 0% 81° 73°

Friday

82° / 70°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 39% 82° 70°

Saturday

81° / 72°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 3% 81° 72°

Sunday

82° / 76°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 65% 82° 76°

Monday

85° / 77°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 45% 85° 77°

Tuesday

87° / 74°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 43% 87° 74°

Wednesday

81° / 70°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 61% 81° 70°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

80°

8 PM
Clear
2%
80°

79°

9 PM
Clear
2%
79°

78°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
2%
78°

77°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
3%
77°

76°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
76°

76°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
76°

75°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
5%
75°

74°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
9%
74°

74°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
9%
74°

74°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
9%
74°

74°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
13%
74°

75°

7 AM
Cloudy
16%
75°

75°

8 AM
Cloudy
15%
75°

77°

9 AM
Cloudy
16%
77°

79°

10 AM
Cloudy
24%
79°

80°

11 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
80°

81°

12 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
33%
81°

81°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
38%
81°

81°

2 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
32%
81°

81°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
35%
81°

81°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
37%
81°

80°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
39%
80°

80°

6 PM
Cloudy
23%
80°

78°

7 PM
Cloudy
11%
78°

Interactive Radar

