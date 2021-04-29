7:45PM Thursday: Rain chances return tomorrow

A nice evening out there on your Thursday with a breeze and clear skies will continue with mostly clear conditions overnight and lows in the 70s.

Some changes move in tomorrow though as a little front gets draped over the area. This will lead to more cloud cover and the chance for some rain.

Right now the showers look hit or miss by the afternoon and the evening. However some storms with locally heavy downpours could occur.

The clouds and rain will hold temperatures down some through the day on Friday. Look for low 80s through the day.

Right now Saturday still looks mostly dry with rain chances going back up for the day on Sunday.