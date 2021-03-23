7:30PM Tuesday: Flood threat continues across the area

The Flash Flood Warning for parts of Lafourche and Terrebonne parishes has been extended until 9:15 Tuesday evening. These areas have received anywhere from 4-7 inches of rain with more rain moving in.

A Flood Advisory has been issued for portions of Jefferson, Orleans, and Plaquemines until 10:15 PM.

An additional 2-4 inches of rain will be possible through the evening and tonight, possibly more in some spots.

As always please avoid driving through flooded roads. Flooding is especially dangerous at night when it may be difficult to tell how deep the water is.

A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect for the area through Thursday evening.