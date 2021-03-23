7:30PM Tuesday: Flood threat continues across the area

The Flash Flood Warning for parts of Lafourche and Terrebonne parishes has been extended until 9:15 Tuesday evening. These areas have received anywhere from 4-7 inches of rain with more rain moving in.

A Flood Advisory has been issued for portions of Jefferson, Orleans, and Plaquemines until 10:15 PM.

An additional 2-4 inches of rain will be possible through the evening and tonight, possibly more in some spots.

As always please avoid driving through flooded roads. Flooding is especially dangerous at night when it may be difficult to tell how deep the water is.

A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect for the area through Thursday evening.

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

62° / 63°
Rain
Rain 0% 62° 63°

Wednesday

73° / 69°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 96% 73° 69°

Thursday

79° / 64°
PM Thunderstorms/Wind
PM Thunderstorms/Wind 55% 79° 64°

Friday

77° / 70°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 18% 77° 70°

Saturday

83° / 71°
Cloudy
Cloudy 24% 83° 71°

Sunday

77° / 58°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 38% 77° 58°

Monday

71° / 61°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 6% 71° 61°

Hourly Forecast

63°

8 PM
Heavy Rain
100%
63°

63°

9 PM
Heavy Rain
99%
63°

64°

10 PM
Heavy Rain
100%
64°

66°

11 PM
Rain
97%
66°

67°

12 AM
Thundershowers
90%
67°

67°

1 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
39%
67°

67°

2 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
44%
67°

67°

3 AM
Thunderstorms
74%
67°

67°

4 AM
Thunderstorms
68%
67°

67°

5 AM
Thunderstorms
72%
67°

66°

6 AM
Thunderstorms
72%
66°

66°

7 AM
Thunderstorms
75%
66°

66°

8 AM
Thunderstorms
67%
66°

66°

9 AM
Thunderstorms
66%
66°

68°

10 AM
Thunderstorms
63%
68°

71°

11 AM
Thunderstorms
66%
71°

72°

12 PM
Thunderstorms
67%
72°

71°

1 PM
Thunderstorms
78%
71°

71°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
93%
71°

70°

3 PM
Thunderstorms
90%
70°

71°

4 PM
Thunderstorms
88%
71°

72°

5 PM
Thunderstorms
96%
72°

71°

6 PM
Thunderstorms
93%
71°

70°

7 PM
Thunderstorms
74%
70°

