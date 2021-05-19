7:30AM VIDEO FORECAST — Windy Wednesday! Be aware of localized street flooding today! Here’s the details:

Another day of soggy & stormy conditions on the way.

It won’t be a complete washout, but expect intermittent hit/miss storms by late morning into the early afternoon.

Moderate Risk for localized flash flooding across the southshore today.

The risk decreases to a Marginal by Thursday, but locally heavy rain will still be possible.

Finally, by the weekend, rain chances will decrease as a ridge of high pressure builds in! Highs in the mid-upper 80s. It will be warm, but it won’t be overly muggy!

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

78° / 73°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 77% 78° 73°

Thursday

76° / 74°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 77% 76° 74°

Friday

80° / 73°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 24% 80° 73°

Saturday

81° / 69°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 8% 81° 69°

Sunday

85° / 70°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 6% 85° 70°

Monday

87° / 71°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 7% 87° 71°

Tuesday

86° / 73°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 7% 86° 73°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

77°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
19%
77°

77°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
19%
77°

78°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
18%
78°

77°

12 PM
Few Showers
31%
77°

78°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
47%
78°

78°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
73%
78°

77°

3 PM
Thunderstorms
71%
77°

76°

4 PM
Thunderstorms
68%
76°

76°

5 PM
Thunderstorms
65%
76°

76°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
56%
76°

75°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
46%
75°

74°

8 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
36%
74°

75°

9 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
35%
75°

75°

10 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
38%
75°

75°

11 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
41%
75°

75°

12 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
37%
75°

76°

1 AM
Few Showers
32%
76°

76°

2 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
38%
76°

75°

3 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
39%
75°

75°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
44%
75°

75°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
44%
75°

75°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
37%
75°

76°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
47%
76°

76°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
58%
76°

Interactive Radar

