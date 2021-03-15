7:30AM VIDEO FORECAST — Warm, humid Monday. Spotty rain chance. Severe weather threat St Patrick’s Day.

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

7:30AM VIDEO FORECAST from Meteorologist Scot Pilie — Warm, humid Monday. Spotty rain chance. High temperatures in the lower 80s.

By Tuesday, better opportunity for scattered rain chances, mainly north of the lake. On Wednesday, our next cold front looks to barrel our way. Severe weather threat by the afternoon into the overnight.

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is Captureefdfd.jpg

⚠️Heads up⚠️Large severe potential on Wednesday-Wednesday night across the Gulf South. It’s unusual to see an Enhanced(Level 3 out of 5) Risk three days in advance of a weather event, which indicates higher confidence in potential severe risk.

For southeast Louisiana, we are within a Slight Risk(Level 2 out of 5) for severe storms.

All forms of severe weather appear possible including damaging winds, large hail, & tornadoes. At this point, ingredients and best dynamics for severe weather appear north of the I-10 corridor. Worth closely monitoring as guidance grasps a better handle on storm track/ingredients for severe weather. Stay tuned!

Share this story

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

81° / 70°
Cloudy
Cloudy 24% 81° 70°

Tuesday

81° / 70°
AM Thunderstorms
AM Thunderstorms 41% 81° 70°

Wednesday

81° / 58°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 53% 81° 58°

Thursday

70° / 52°
Sunny
Sunny 9% 70° 52°

Friday

68° / 51°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 3% 68° 51°

Saturday

67° / 53°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 9% 67° 53°

Sunday

69° / 58°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 16% 69° 58°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

71°

9 AM
Cloudy
6%
71°

73°

10 AM
Cloudy
8%
73°

76°

11 AM
Cloudy
9%
76°

78°

12 PM
Cloudy
9%
78°

79°

1 PM
Cloudy
15%
79°

80°

2 PM
Cloudy
15%
80°

80°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
17%
80°

80°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
80°

79°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
79°

78°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
21%
78°

77°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
77°

75°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
21%
75°

74°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
74°

73°

10 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
42%
73°

73°

11 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
49%
73°

73°

12 AM
Thunderstorms
61%
73°

72°

1 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
72°

72°

2 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
72°

72°

3 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
45%
72°

71°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
49%
71°

71°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
38%
71°

71°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
37%
71°

71°

7 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
31%
71°

71°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
35%
71°

Interactive Radar

Popular

Latest News

More News