7:30AM VIDEO FORECAST — Flash Flood Warning for Metro New Orleans until 8AM. More rain in the forecast.

7:30AM VIDEO FORECAST from Meteorologist Scot Pilie — Flash Flood Warning for Metro New Orleans until 8AM. Please avoid travel if possible. Localized street flooding possible.

Flash Flood Watch remains in effect through noon on Wednesday. Be aware of additional 2-4″ of rainfall with localized higher amounts in locations where thunderstorms train.

FLASH FLOOD EMERGENCY — Continues for areas just southeast of Baton Rouge from Gonzales to Donaldsonville. 10-14″ of rainfall has fallen, leading to impassable roadways. High water rescues ongoing.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

76° / 72°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 100% 76° 72°

Wednesday

79° / 74°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 79% 79° 74°

Thursday

79° / 74°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 55% 79° 74°

Friday

80° / 72°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 80° 72°

Saturday

83° / 70°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 5% 83° 70°

Sunday

87° / 71°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 7% 87° 71°

Monday

88° / 72°
Sunny
Sunny 6% 88° 72°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

68°

8 AM
Thunderstorms
95%
68°

70°

9 AM
Thunderstorms
80%
70°

71°

10 AM
Thunderstorms
65%
71°

76°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
53%
76°

75°

12 PM
Thunderstorms
63%
75°

74°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
59%
74°

74°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
67%
74°

73°

3 PM
Thunderstorms
77%
73°

75°

4 PM
Thunderstorms
78%
75°

75°

5 PM
Thunderstorms
65%
75°

74°

6 PM
Thunderstorms
63%
74°

75°

7 PM
Thunderstorms
74%
75°

74°

8 PM
Thunderstorms
69%
74°

73°

9 PM
Thunderstorms
63%
73°

74°

10 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
49%
74°

74°

11 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
43%
74°

75°

12 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
36%
75°

75°

1 AM
Cloudy
16%
75°

75°

2 AM
Cloudy
24%
75°

74°

3 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
74°

74°

4 AM
Cloudy
20%
74°

74°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
74°

75°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
21%
75°

75°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
22%
75°

Interactive Radar

