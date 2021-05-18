7:30AM VIDEO FORECAST — Flash Flood Warning for Metro New Orleans until 8AM. More rain in the forecast.

7:30AM VIDEO FORECAST from Meteorologist Scot Pilie — Flash Flood Warning for Metro New Orleans until 8AM. Please avoid travel if possible. Localized street flooding possible.

Flash Flood Watch remains in effect through noon on Wednesday. Be aware of additional 2-4″ of rainfall with localized higher amounts in locations where thunderstorms train.

FLASH FLOOD EMERGENCY — Continues for areas just southeast of Baton Rouge from Gonzales to Donaldsonville. 10-14″ of rainfall has fallen, leading to impassable roadways. High water rescues ongoing.