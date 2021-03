7:30AM VIDEO FORECAST — Chilly morning. Many spots starting the day with wind chills in the lower-middle 30s on the Northshore. Bundle up!

The good news? Sunshine returns today! Lovely weather conditions Wednesday-Thursday. Our next chance for rain arrives late Friday.

It doesn’t look like a washout, but scattered showers & isolated thunderstorm late Friday after 3PM into the late evening appears possible. Greatest rain coverage south of the lake.

Details on our next rain chance: