7:30AM FORECAST — Flash Flood Watch extended until 4PM. Stormy pattern Monday-Wednesday.

Watching additional heavy rainfall developing over the next several hours. This activity will move into the NOLA Metro within the next hour. Please be aware of additional flash flooding issues.

Additional 1-3″ of rainfall likely over the next few hours, with localized 3-5″ amounts possible. Flash flood Watch in effect until 4PM.

For the remainder of this week, additional rounds of storms possible Tuesday-Wednesday. Forecast guidance differs on the exact timing, but expect intermittent rounds of storms possible. Isolated severe risk & localized heavy rainfall concern.