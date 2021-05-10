7:30AM FORECAST — Flash Flood Watch extended until 4PM. Stormy pattern Monday-Wednesday.

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

7:30AM FORECAST — Flash Flood Watch extended until 4PM. Stormy pattern Monday-Wednesday.

Watching additional heavy rainfall developing over the next several hours. This activity will move into the NOLA Metro within the next hour. Please be aware of additional flash flooding issues.

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is Capturewsdfs.jpg

Additional 1-3″ of rainfall likely over the next few hours, with localized 3-5″ amounts possible. Flash flood Watch in effect until 4PM.

For the remainder of this week, additional rounds of storms possible Tuesday-Wednesday. Forecast guidance differs on the exact timing, but expect intermittent rounds of storms possible. Isolated severe risk & localized heavy rainfall concern.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

82° / 74°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 64% 82° 74°

Tuesday

86° / 73°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 49% 86° 73°

Wednesday

77° / 69°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 82% 77° 69°

Thursday

75° / 66°
Showers
Showers 46% 75° 66°

Friday

78° / 67°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 6% 78° 67°

Saturday

81° / 69°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 5% 81° 69°

Sunday

82° / 73°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 15% 82° 73°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

72°

9 AM
Cloudy
23%
72°

74°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
47%
74°

74°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
39%
74°

78°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
16%
78°

78°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
16%
78°

80°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
80°

81°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
81°

81°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
37%
81°

79°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
79°

79°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
38%
79°

79°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
21%
79°

78°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
18%
78°

76°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
22%
76°

76°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
76°

76°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
76°

75°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
75°

75°

1 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
33%
75°

75°

2 AM
Cloudy
24%
75°

75°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
75°

75°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
19%
75°

75°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
19%
75°

75°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
75°

76°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
22%
76°

77°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
21%
77°

Interactive Radar

Popular

Latest News

More News