Good Morning, New Orleans! Today is the second day of spring, but it certainly feels more like winter as we are waking up.

Right now, temperatures remain in the mid to upper 30s north of Lake Pontchartrain while southshore locations are in the low to mid 40s. We will quickly warm up this morning once the sun rises and wake up in the 50s Wednesday.

Highs today will be on the cool side in the mid 60s to around 70, about 15-20 degrees warmer than we were yesterday. Even warmer weather returns this afternoon as high temperatures rebound into the low 70s. Upper 70s, near 80s are expected by Wednesday with low 80s both Thursday and Friday.

Rain chances remain low for the next few days, but another severe weather threat will likely ramp up Friday night into Saturday morning. We are watching this system closely.