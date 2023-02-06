Good morning, New Orleans! We all woke up cooler after a gorgeous Sunday!

Temperatures are now in the60s across our area, but a seasonal afternoon is on its way today! You can expect 70s across both sides of Lake Pontchartrain!

Clouds and rain chances return for Tuesday until early Friday morning with more Spring-like conditions before a chilly weekend is back again for the start of Carnival’s longest parade days!

Temperatures will be in the 30s early Saturday and Sunday mornings, even at or below freezing north of the lake. A light freeze is possible, so remember to protect people, pets, and plants. We’ll be above freezing on the Southshore.

Daytime high temperatures will remain in 50s or 60s through the upcoming weekend. We do have a northern breeze from 10-15 miles per hour returning into Sunday and rain chances back by the middle of next week.